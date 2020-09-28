Dorothy Berry, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Dorothy Berry, 75, transcended to her Heavenly Mansion on September 20, 2020 from University Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio.

Mrs. Berry was born October 13, 1944 in Chattanooga, Tennessee, a daughter of Hozell and Louise Givens Washington.

She was a high school graduate and pursued a career in the medical field as a Licensed Practical Nurse.

She had been employed at Oakwood Hospital in Dearborn, Michigan for over 30 years.

She loved traveling, dancing and being with family and friends.

She married the love of her life Thomas Berry Sr. in 1982.

She was a former member of Beulah Missionary Baptist Church in Westland, Michigan, where she was active in the Progressive Women, Senior Usher, Culinary and S.W.A.T. “Sister’s With a Testimony” ministries. She was currently a member of New Bethel Baptist Church here in Youngstown.

She leaves to cherish her memory and legacy, three children, Dorothea Davis and Thomas Berry III. both of Youngstown and Crystal Berry of Southfield, Michigan; a brother Lewis Washington of Detroit, Michigan; two sisters, Ruth Adams of Inkster, Michigan and Flora Washington of Charlotte, North Carolina; four grandchildren, Jasmine (Terry) Mathews, Destiny Mathews and Alexis Smith all of Youngstown and Donald Mathews Jr. of Detroit; great-grandchildren, twins Zoie and Zayna Davis, Zachariah Lindsey and Zaria Lindsey; her extended family the Haynes family and her New Bethel Baptist Church Family.

Besides her husband who passed away December 10, 1995 and her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Jeffrey Washington and Jeffrey Berry; her brothers, Willie Holmes and Leroy Washington and sisters, Thelma Wilson and Annes Williams.

Friends may call on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church with services starting promptly at 11:00 a.m. Masks and Social Distancing are required.

Arrangements were entrusted to L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.

