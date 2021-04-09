Dorothy Ann Smith, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Dorothy Ann Smith, 86 of Youngstown, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 3, 2021 peacefully at home under the care of her family and Hospice.

Dorothy was born on January 10, 1935 in Biff County in Piper, Alabama. She was the daughter of Olus and Lula Maude Hudson. She was the seventh of ten children.

Dorothy moved to Birmingham, Alabama at the age of 7. She was Christened at an early age at Allen Chapel AME Church. Growing up she attended both Allen Chapel and Groveland Baptist Church because her mama was Methodist and her daddy was Baptist.

She attended and graduated from Patterson Elementary School a year early because of her high academic performance. She attended and graduated from A.H. Parker High School in January 1952 at the age of 16.

She met and married the love of her life Rueben and they were married on September 21, 1951 and had a 68 year blessed union until Rueben went home to be with the Lord on August 21, 2020. From this union they were blessed with seven children, two dying at birth.

Dorothy worked as an STNA at Sleighbell Nursing home for ten years and was a loving wife and homemaker to her husband Rueben and five children.

She was a faithful member of Antioch Baptist Church where she served as Deaconess and also the Missionary Board.

Dorothy enjoyed traveling, cooking, reading and working crossword puzzles. She said they helped to keep her mind sharp and boy was she right. She also enjoyed going to casinos and eating at the buffets. She was also known for attending funeral services with her longtime friend, Bertha Tillis, where they would pass out peppermints and tissue to the mourners. She absolutely loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and they absolutely adored their Granny.

She leaves to cherish her memory her baby sister, Gwendolyn Lazard; two daughters, Yvonne Denise (Larry) of Youngstown and Tamara “Tammy” of Tampa; one son, Russell of Huber Heights; six grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, ten great-great-grandchildren and a host of cousins, relatives and friends.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her siblings, Richard, Gertrude (sister), Clinton Hopson, William (brother), Annie Bea, Hazel, Mabel, Leo, John and her youngest brother, Donald who transitioned also on April 3, 2021; four children, Patricia K. Rueben, Jr., daughter, Runita Diane, son, Michael Rueben and grandsons, Derrick and Swan.

I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day; and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing. II Timothy 4: 7-8.

Visitation will be 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Antioch Baptist Church, 110 Funston Street, Youngstown, Ohio with funeral service at 10:00 a.m.

Guests are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Arrangements were entrusted to L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

