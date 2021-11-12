Dorothy A. Mohammed-Baty, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Dorothy A. Mohammed-Baty, 86 of Campbell, transitioned to her heavenly home on Friday, November 5, 2021 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mrs. Baty was born May 8, 1935 in Youngstown, a daughter of Duale and Julia Kashi Mohammed.

She was a 1954 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School, attended Youngstown State University and received her Practical Nursing license from Choffin Career Center.

She had been employed for 25 years as an LPN at St. Elizabeth Hospital, retiring in 1993. After retirement, she volunteered with Headstart.

She was a member of McGuffey Center Seniors.

Dorothy was an U.S. Air Force veteran.

She was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church and served on the Usher and Culinary Ministries.

Dorothy enjoyed crafts, sewing, decorating, reading, walking and spending time at the park. She especially loved spending time with her loving family and friends.

Dorothy leaves to mourn her passing but to rejoice in her eternal peace her devoted daughter, Julia (George) Ross of Campbell; four grandchildren, Jason (Alexandria) Baty and Jamar (Alicia) Baty, both of Youngstown, Kevin (Tasha) Baty whom she helped to rear and Taylor Ross, both of Campbell; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Betty Mohammed of California and Ruth Ann Mohammed of Youngstown and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Raymond Alfred Baty; five brothers, Samuel, Joseph, twins – Alfred (Cleo) and Herbert and Robert Mohammed; a sister, Mary (Fred) Baldwin and her Godparents, Queenie Sherman and Calvin Thomas.

Visitation will be Saturday, November 13 from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. at the Shiloh Baptist Church, 238 Bright Avenue, Campbell. Funeral services will follow at 10:30 a.m. Due to the pandemic, all guest are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing. The family regretfully requests that their privacy be honored after the funeral services. May God continue to bless you all.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

