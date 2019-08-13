Doris Vivian Morris, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be held 12:00 p.m. Monday, August 12, 2019 12:00 p.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home for Mrs. Doris Vivian Morris, 87, of Las Vegas, Nevada, formerly of Columbus and Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on Saturday, August 3, 2019.

Mrs. Morris was born April 19, 1932 in Cleveland, a daughter of Eugene and Gladys Hill Carter.

She had been employed with Northside Hospital and TSA with Columbus International Airport.

She is survived by her children, Ronald Bryant and Clarice Griffin both of Columbus, Denise Brown of Cleveland, Darren (Deborah) Morris of California and Kim Venable of Las Vegas, Nevada; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and other family and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Ty Bryant and her second husband, Howard W. Morris; her son, Howard Earl Morris and a half-sister, Rose Carter.

Visitation will be Monday, August 12 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home, Inc.

