Doris Sewell, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019 at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home for Mrs. Doris Sewell, 82, of Youngstown, who departed this life Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic.

Mrs. Sewell was born September 14, 1936 in Washington, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Charles W. and Della Brown.

A loving homemaker, Doris enjoyed bowling, sketching cartoon characters, ceramics, gardening, playing the piano, grilling, and playing social games.

She was a former member of New Bethel Baptist Church.

She leaves to mourn her passing, but to rejoice in her eternal peace, her children, Dr. Brenda L. White of Irvine, California, Louis (Leonora) Sewell Jr. of Anaheim, California and Elaine Sewell of Youngstown; three grandchildren, Louis K., Sharon E. and Derek A. Sewell all of Anaheim, California; four great grandchildren; her sister, Charlotte Plater of Youngstown and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, John and Perlie Young and two sisters, Carrie Colvin and Juanita Shaw.

Friends may call Friday, August 2, 2019 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Arrangements are being handled by the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.