YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Doris Jean Higgins, 79, of Columbus, transitioned from this earthly labor on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Ms. Higgins was born December 19, 1942 in Youngstown, a daughter of Frank Raines and Clara M. Jenkins.

She was a graduate of Chaney High School and received her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Social Work with a minor in Psychology from Youngstown State University in 1978.

Doris was a member of the Gethsemane United Methodist Church in Columbus where she served as a trustee.

She was a member of NAACP, the Association of Black Women Caucus, Lioness Club and the Coalition of Black Investors. She enjoyed gardening, fishing, camping, reading, traveling but her passion was being with her grandchildren and family.

Doris leaves to mourn her passing but to celebrate her legacy and eternal peace, five children, Thomas L. (Kay) Higgins of Eden, North Carolina, Tonia Higgins of Columbus, Darcel Higgins and Michelle (Larry) Ivory both of Pickerington and Rachelle (Marlon) Turner of Blacklick; ten grandchildren, including Kasee Wall, Megann Higgins, Damian Turner and Kennedy Ivory; nine great-grandchildren; three sisters, Carol E. Frost of Liberty, Minnesota, JoAnn (Dea. Charles) Turner of Mineral Ridge and Barbara L. Frost of Youngstown and a host of nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father; mother and stepfather, Clara and Percy Frost and a sister, Jacquelyn T. Scott.

Visitation will be Monday, December 19, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 827 Wilson Avenue, Youngstown. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 noon.

Guest are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing. Ministry of comfort, love and dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

