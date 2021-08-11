Doris Jean Gordon, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Therefore, my beloved brothers and sisters, be steadfast, immovable, always excelling in the work of the Lord (always doing your best and doing more than is needed), being continually aware that your labor (even to the point of exhaustion) in the Lord is not futile nor wasted (it is never without purpose). I Corinthians 15:58

On Saturday, August 7, 2021, Doris Jean Gordon, 67, of Youngstown heard the call of her Heavenly Father, “Well done, good and faithful servant” and with her family at her bedside, Doris answered the call and peacefully went to her new heavenly home.

Mrs. Gordon, was born November 11, 1953 in Youngstown, a daughter of David, Sr. and Fannie Hampton Moncrief.

She was a 1971 graduate of North High School and Choffin Beauty School for Cosmetology.

Doris retired after 27 years as a mail carrier with the United States Postal Service in 2021 Prior to her employment at USPS, Doris had worked as a wig stylist at McKelveys Department Store, Atlantic Mills Department Store and various local beauty shops. She was also owner/operator of “Personal Touch Floral and Wedding Design”.

A faithful member of New Bethel Baptist Church, she served in the Altar Guild Ministry, Prison Ministry and New Edifice Decoration Committee, as well as on the Church Anniversary Committee.

Needless to say, Doris enjoyed floral and interior design, gardening, traveling, concerts, plays and especially shopping and being with her loving family.

She leaves to celebrate her life and legacy, her beloved husband, Reuben Gary Gordon, whom she married October 21, 1972; her children, Tiffany D. Gordon and Reuben G. Gordon, Jr.; two brothers, Rev. David (Kathy) Moncrief and Pellum Lee Moncrief, all of Youngstown; two sisters, Catherine Atterberry of Campbell and Freda (Jerome) Williams of Youngstown; sister-in-law, Diane Moncrief of Youngstown; sister and brother-in-law, Grace D. and Rev. Walter Randolph of Phenix and a host of nieces, nephews, her “girls”, other family members and friends.

Greeting her at Heaven’s Gate were her parents; sister and brother-in-law, Bernice and James Rease; brothers, Eddie, Michael, Kenneth and Kelvis Moncrief; niece, Melanie Martin and her mother and father-in-law, Florence and Reuben J. Gordon.

Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 16, 2021 at the New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman Street. Funeral Services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masked and observe social distancing.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Doris Jean Gordon, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 12 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.