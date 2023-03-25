SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Donna M. Bell, 53, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, transitioned to eternal rest on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at UPMC in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Donna Bell, lovingly known as “Aunt Donna and Ms. Donna”, was born October 17, 1969, in Youngstown, a daughter of Donald Clardy and Mary L. Jackson.

The youngest girl of (ten) siblings, Donna took care of all of sisters and brothers.

She was a 1988 graduate of Sharon High School.

She received her Associate Degree from Penn State University in 1993. Donna had been employed as a program specialist with the Alliance for Behavioral and Developmental Disabilities for 17 years retiring in December 2022.

In her spare time, she was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed decorating, singing, dancing, cooking, listening to music and most of all spending time with her beloved family.

Donna was an encourager for many, and was extremely reliable and dependable. She was very forgiving and believed in helping and giving to others. Donna was a strong loving Black woman whose kindness and affection will be missed by all who knew her.

She leaves to mourn her passing but to celebrate her life and legacy, her husband, Leon, whom she married October 19, 1996; four children, William J. Bagnall II, Donte` J. Bagnall, Leonna M. Bell, and Leon Bell Jr., all of Sharon, Pennsylvania; eight grandchildren; a sister, Margaret L. Jackson of Sharon, Pennsylvania; three brothers, Robert E. Jackson, Samuel L. Jackson and his spouse Lisa Jackson of Youngstown, and Darryl Clardy of Florida; numerous nephews and nieces, including Melani Jackson, who was like a daughter to her; Shelia Wells, long time friend that was like a sister to her and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Louise Jackson and four brothers, Fernando Lampkins, Bill Jackson, Sr., Richard S. Jackson and Shelby Jefferson.

Visitation will be Monday, March 27, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Mt Zion Church of God In Christ, Farrell, Pennsylvania. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Due to the pandemic, guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Ministry of comfort, love and dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home, Youngstown, Ohio.

