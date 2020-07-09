Donald Shaw, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Donald Shaw received his heavenly wings on July 3, 2020.

He was born on December 15, 1940 son of the late John Floyd and Beatrice Banks Shaw in Youngstown, Ohio.

Donald attended South High School, where he played football, and he graduated in 1959.

Donald served in the United States Army from 1963 to 1965.

Mr. Shaw married his high school sweetheart, the former Betty Jean Grant on July 2, 1966. From this union, they became proud parents of one son, Mark C. Shaw.

He was employed by Republic Steel for 7 years and Commercial InterTech Corporation for 33 years, retiring on January 1, 1999.

Mr. Shaw faithfully served his church community in various capacities for over 40 years in the areas of head usher, van driver, grounds keeper, handyman, culinary team member and as a member of the male chorus.

Donald was an avid bowler. He was one of the founding members of the Southern Tavern Bowling League, serving as league president for 20 years. He traveled to various cities such as Anaheim, California, Buffalo, New York, Dallas Texas and Las Vegas, Nevada with The National Bowling Association, Incorporated. In recent years, he participated in three bowling leagues: Monday Night Mix, Youngstown Senior, and F.D. Mason.

Donald was also a founding member of the Oak Hill Athletic Club, a civic organization that supported groups, organizations, schools and assisted area students via the Monk Tillman Scholarship Fund. He was a coach and booster club member for the Fighting Little Redmen Football Team. He was a member of Covenant Lodge #59, Bezaleel Consistory #15, and Al Asir Temple #210 Prince Hall Affiliate.

He leaves to cherish his memory wife, Betty Jean Shaw; his son Mark (Tonja) Shaw of Hilliard, Ohio; nephews Jessie Shields, Jr., and Donald Huff of Youngstown, Ohio; John (Dr. Karen) Bankston of Cincinnati, OH; Michael (Crystal) Lottier of Canfield, Ohio; Andrew Huff of Buffalo, New York and John (Sherri) Shaw of Round Rock, TX; nieces Benita Thompson of Youngstown, OH; Karla (Steven) Broadnax of Cleveland, Ohio and Dr. Terri (Andrew) Simmons of Centerville, Ohio goddaughters Lisa Spencer-Lawrence of Canfield, Ohio and Dr. Jamie Austin of Potomac, Maryland as well as a host of great and great-great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

Mr. Shaw was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers Nathaniel Shaw and John Shaw, Jr.; his sisters Emma Bogan, Norma Shields, Yvonne Huff, Karen Lottier, Barbara Anne Shaw and Louise Thompson.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, please remember to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Calling hours will be held at St. Andrewes A.M.E. Church; 521 West Earle Ave.; Youngstown, Ohio 44511 on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. Private services will follow for family members only at 12:00 p.m. The services will be officiated by Pastor Jeannette Hubbard.

Arrangements entrusted to L.E. Black Phillips & Holden Funeral Home, Inc.

