Donald Oswald McRae, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be held 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Rising Star Baptist Church, for Mr. Donald Oswald McRae, Sr., who departed this life Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Ohio Living Park Vista.

Mr. McRae was born July 1, 1931, in Youngstown, a son of Raymond, Sr. and Susan Jackson McRae.

Mr. McRae was a graduate of East High School and had been employed as a Brick Mason with Youngstown Sheet & Tube for over 33 years and was the founder of McRae Construction Company.

He was an avid fisherman, loved working on small engines and gardening.

He was a faithful member of Triedstone Missionary Baptist Church, was the van driver for almost 30 years and served in the Men’s Department.

He leaves to cherish his memory but rejoice in his peace, his children, two daughters, Deborah McRae and Phyllis McRae, both of Youngstown; four sons, Donald, Jr., of Pensacola, Florida, Joseph of Hickory, North Carolina, Michael and Dennis, both of Youngstown; three sisters, Betty Butler and Gwen Weaver, both of Youngstown and Dorothy McRae of Columbus; two brothers, Robert McRae of Youngstown and Harold McRae of Chicago, Illinois; several stepchildren; his long time companion, Magnora Mitchell and a host of grandchildren, grea-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Lillie McRae and his second wife, Geraldine Smith McRae; two brothers, Raymond, Jr., Lowell McRae and four sisters, Annie Brown, Mildred Watson, Evelyn Mullens and Geraldine Menter.

Friends may call one hour prior to the services, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the church.

Arrangements were entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

