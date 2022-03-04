YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Donald Oliver Kirby, 55, of Youngstown, transitioned to his eternal home on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at his home.

Mr. Kirby was born September 8, 1966 in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, a son of Theodore, Sr. and Ethel Mae Kirby.

He graduated from the McKeesport City School.

He was a chef at the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins stadiums and BW3 in Youngstown. Donald and Paula were owner/operators of Kirby’s Kitchen in Youngstown for three years.

He was a member of Phillips Chapel C.O.G.I.C. where he served in the capacity of custodian.

He enjoyed spending time with his stepgrandson, K’Len and his family.

He leaves to cherish his precious memory, his wife, the former Paula Ford; a daughter, Brittney Brown of McKeesport, Pennsylvania; stepdaughter, Shannon Williams of Youngstown; four grandchildren, De’Shay and Tristan Brown, Amya Ford and K’Len Williams; siblings, Theordore (Mary Jane) Kirby, Jr., Warren Kirby, Jeff Kirby and his twin, Ronald Kirby; his sister, Lacreshia “LaLa” Hawes and a host of sister and brother-n-laws, nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Melvin, Jerry and Kenneth Kirby and sister, Deborah Houston.

Private services will be held on Saturday.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Donald Oliver Kirby, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 6 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.