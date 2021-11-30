Donald J. Snowden, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald J. Snowden, Sr. age 73 of Youngstown, Ohio went home to be with his heavenly father on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

Born June 30, 1948 in Youngstown, Ohio, he was the son of Donald (Imogene) and Connie Royal Snowden (John. W. Parker).

A graduate of The Rayen School class of 1967, Donald also attended Youngstown State University where he received his bachelor’s degree in business administration in 1976.

He went on to work at Delphi Packard Electric and retired in 2004. He was a busy body even after retirement!

In 2007, Donald married his love Marlene Stewart and they have been like two peas in a pod ever since; whenever you saw Donald, you’d see Molly. He will be remembered as an avid Bengals fan who had a love for motorcycles and traveling. No matter where Donald went, he had a way of connecting with people and his smile and laugh could light up a room. A loving man who cared deeply for his family and friends, he was always willing to lend a hand to someone in need.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Marlene Snowden of Youngstown; his stepmother Imogene Snowden of Youngstown; one daughter, Siobhan Richardson of Girard; five sons, Donald Jr. of Johnstown, Pennsylvania.; Jurrell, and Turrell Snowden of Youngstown; Corey (Tiffany) Richardson of Youngstown and Brandon Richardson of Columbus; two bonus sons Frankie (Danyell) Stewart III of Youngstown and Charles “Chuck” (Marla) Ford of Canton and a bonus daughter Rhonda Richardson whom he helped rear. He also leaves two brothers, Tyrone (Collette) Snowden of Jacksonville Florida and Gilbert (Omega) Parker of Columbus; two sisters, Gwendolyn Snowden of Youngstown and Drucilla Parker of Fairborn, Georgia; one aunt, Dorothy Berry of Campbell; 16 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father Donald Snowden, his mother Connie Royal Parker, his stepfather John W. Parker, his sister Constance Snowden-Averhart and grandparents Clara Bell Robinson, James Royal, William Arthur and Lucy Cheatham Snowden.

Visitation will be Friday, December 3, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman Street, Youngstown. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Due to the pandemic all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Arrangements are being handled by the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

