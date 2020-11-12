Donald Charles Lee, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Donald Charles Lee, 73, of Youngstown, transitioned from his earthly home to his heavenly tabernacle on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mr. Lee was born November 27, 1946 in Alliquippa, Pennsylvania, a son of Elliot and Sarah Hayden Lee.

Mr. Lee had been employed as a mail carrier for 40 years with the United States Postal Service, retiring in 2013.

He was a former member of First Calvary First Baptist Church and a present member of New Birth Kimmelbrook Baptist Church.

He was also a member of the DAV.

Donald loved jazz music and being with his beloved family.

He was a U.S. Army veteran.

He leaves to mourn his passing but to rejoice in eternal peace, his wife, the former, Kathryn Watson, whom he married September 15, 1979; a son, Jerry Merchant of Youngstown; five stepchildren, Jewel Harris and Brian Merchant both of Columbus, Juliann Green and Chrissy (Michael) Howell both of Youngstown and John Toomer of Tampa, Florida; 18 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; a brother, Bruce Smith of Youngstown; a sister, Betty Ann Lee and a host of family and friends.

Greeting him at his eternal home were his parents.

Visitation will be Monday, November 16, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Private services will follow for the family. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and practice social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Donald Charles Lee, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, November 13 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.