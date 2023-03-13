YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Donald A. Sydney 73, departed this life on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Hospice House.

Mr. Sydney was born September 25, 1949 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Ira A., Jr. and Melba Moody Sydney.

He was a graduate of South High School and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering Technology.

He loved working with anything relating to science and was an avid Star-Trek enthusiast. He did writing and had some of his writings published through the Library of Congress.

He leaves to mourn his passing, his son, Syncere Martinez of New York City; a brother, Ira A. Sydney III of Aurora, Colorado; his sister, Nancy Sydney of Austintown and five grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a nephew, Asim Smith.

Private services were entrusted to L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

