YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Dolores Jean Williams, 79, of Youngstown, transitioned from her earthly labor to her heavenly home on Monday, October 17, 2022 at the home of her daughter in Macedonia.

Mrs. Williams was born November 4, 1942 in Youngstown, a daughter of James Stevenson and Mary Toliver.

In her early years, she was and exceptional softball player. She was a 1960 graduate of North High School.

She had been employed as a nurse’s aide with St. Elizabeth Hospital, retiring in 1978.

Dolores was a member of Alpha & Omega First Baptist Church, where she was a member of the Mission and Food Pantry Ministries.

She enjoyed traveling, baseball, the Cleveland Browns and the Ohio State State Buckeyes.

She leaves to forever cherish her memory, three children, Marvin Williams of Youngstown, Rita (James “Tim”) Reed of Marietta, Georgia and Ruth (Baron) Williams of Macedonia; a brother, Clarence Harris of Columbus; two sisters, Rita (Rev. Lawrence) Underwood of Youngstown and Clarissa Harris of Columbus; four grandchildren, Desmond (Marshae) Reed, Mya Williams, Austin Reed and Audya (Catrell) Simpson; three great-grandchildren, Austyn Bailee Reed, Nyere Aliyah Reed and Billi Autumn Reed; her brothers-in-law, J. W. Williams, Jackie Carter and June Crowder; a special granddaughter, Tehesa Bonner; her very best friend, Alice Lacey and a host of family and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene, whom she married in 1961 and who passed away May 25, 2015; one brother, James Stevenson and two sisters, Brenda Bourne and Roseanne Hensley.

Visitation will be Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the Alpha & Omega First Baptist Church, 3120 Winton Avenue, Youngstown. Funeral services will follow at 10:00 a.m. Due to the pandemic all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Dolores Jean Williams, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 26 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.