Dolores Jean Crawford, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Dolores Jean Crawford, 85, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at the Hospice House.

Ms. Crawford, affectionately known “Jean”, was born April 16, 1936 in Youngstown, a daughter of Otis, Sr. and Wilda Greene Massengile.

She was a 1954 graduate of North High School and attended Choffin Career Center. She was proud of being the first black varsity cheerleader in the Youngstown City School system.

Dolores had been employed as deputy clerk in the Mahoning County Probate Court for 45 years, retiring in 1999.

She was a former member of Price Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church and present member of Alpha & Omega First Baptist Church.

She loved sports, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Cavaliers. She enjoyed traveling, social games, reading, crossword puzzles, the Game Show Network and was an avid bowler.

She leaves to celebrate her life and legacy, two daughters, Cheryl Snyder of Richmond, Virginia and Shawn Crawford of Decatur, Georgia; five grandchildren, Justin, Jessica and Jordan Snyder, all of Richmond, Virginia, Christopher Clark of Youngstown and Keith Claiborne, Jr. of Decatur, Georgia; two great-grandsons, Nicholas and Anthony; a son-in-law, Melvin Clark of Youngstown; a niece, Andrea Y. Massengile of Washington, D.C.; nephew, Vernon Massengile of Youngstown; Shirley Casey of Liberty who was like a sister to her; dear friends, Brenda Underwood and Michele Gidney, both of Youngstown and a host of loving family and friends.

Greeting her at Heaven’s Gate were her parents; daughter, Brenda Lee Clark; brother and sister-in-law, Otis, Jr. and Audrey Massengile and her grandparents, Ward and Mattie Green.

Visitation will be Friday, September 17, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Funeral services for family members will follow at 12:00 Noon. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

A “SPECIAL THANK YOU” to Jean’s Berwick Avenue neighbors for always checking on her. May God bless and keep you all.

