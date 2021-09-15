Doc Talmadge Johnson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Doc Talmadge Johnson, 71, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving and devoted family.

Mr. Johnson was born April 30, 1950 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of Odell, Sr. and Lucy McCoy Johnson.

He was a 1969 graduate of Farrell High School and received his BA degree in Music from (Dana School of Music) Youngstown State University.

He had been employed with Youngstown Inner City Music, was a music teacher with Youngstown City Schools, gave private music lessons and played the tuba in the Youngstown Orchestra and Symphony. He was also a security officer with R.C. Enterprises, Inc. and Brinks Security.

Doc’s passion was his music and he served many years with the Mt. Gilead Baptist Church as their Minister of Music and organist.

He also loved playing with his band, “The Doc Johnson Trio”. In addition to his love of music, Doc enjoyed collecting classic automobiles.

He leaves to cherish his memory, life and legacy, four children, Doc T. McKnight and Toya L. (Chase) Hicks, both of Youngstown, John M. McKnight of Columbus and Beonka M. Johnson of Green Cove Springs, Florida; his stepson, Henry B. Scott III of Youngstown; his brother, James (Kathy) Johnson and sister, Margaret Robinson, both of Farrell, Pennsylvania; his significant other, Charlene Dobyne of Youngstown; 11 grandchildren and a host of family, church family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Odell Johnson, Jr., John L. Johnson, Glynn S. Johnson and Leon R. Johnson and a grandson, Levi M. L. McKnight.

Visitation will be on Thursday, September 16, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Mt. Gilead Baptist Church, 2821 Hillman Street, Youngstown. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Due to the pandemic, guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing.

This service of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Doc Talmadge Johnson, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 16 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.