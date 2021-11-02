Diane Denise Clinkscale, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Diane Denise Clinkscale, 63, of Youngstown departed this life Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Oasis Rehabilitation Center.

Ms. Clinkscale, affectionately known as “Dee”, was born July 14, 1958 in Youngstown, a daughter of Lawrence Sr. and Patsy Yvonne Green Clinkscale.

She was a 1977 graduate of South High School.

She worked years at the Burlington Coat Factory and later at Northside Hospital.

She joined Phillips Chapel Church of God In Christ 41 years ago.

She was family oriented and loved her nieces, nephews and best friend, Valerie N. Dyson. She had a wonderful sense of humor that would keep you laughing, and Diane loved chicken.

She leaves to cherish her beautiful memories, her brothers, Kenneth Green of Cleveland and Lawrence (Chandra) Clinkscale, Jr. of Columbus; a sister, Laurene (Dave) Poole of Atlanta, Georgia; two stepsisters, Pam Clinkscale of Las Vegas, Nevada and Jacqueline (Albert) Walker of Columbus and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Duane Riley and Anthony Blanshaw and a sister, Cheryl Riley.

Visitation will be Wednesday, November 3, 2021 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

