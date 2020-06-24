Diana L. “Cookie” Williams, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diana L. Williams departed this life Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Youngstown, Ohio.

Diana, who was known by family and friends as “Cookie”, was born December 22, 1954 in Youngstown, a daughter of Calvin D., Sr. and Wilma H. Queener Williams.

She was a graduate of North High School and had been employed by General Electric retiring in 2003.

She was a member of Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church, where she served as Church Treasurer, Trustee Ministry, President of the Senior and Junior Usher Board Ministries and Pastor’s Aide Committee.

She loved being with family and friends.

She leaves to cherish her memory and legacy, two daughters, Shaneka H. and LaJada L. Williams; a sister, Annette (Albert) Pugh of Liberty; a granddaughter, Brooke Little of Atlanta, Georgia; Godbrother, Ronnie (Desi) Hickman of Ohio and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, her church family and friends.

Besides her parents and her husband, Louis Williams, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Calvin, Jr. and Alan Williams.

Friends may view Saturday, June 27, 2020, 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Please wear masks and practice social distancing. Private Services for the family will follow at 10:00 am.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 25, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.