Dewalayn M. Carter, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Dewalayn M. Carter took his journey to his Heavenly home on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at Ashtabula County Medical Center in Ashtabula, Ohio.

Mr. Carter, affectionately known as “Duke” or “Dookie Duke” (by his Mom), was born on July 2, 1988, in Youngstown, to Leonard (LenDean) Carter and LaShonda (Lady C) Cornwell.

He attended Wilson High School but never finished due to Sickle Cell ailments.

Dewalayn enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, video games, music-making beats, playing the drums and spending time with his family. He was an avid Denver Broncos fan.

He leaves to cherish his memory his beloved mother, LaShonda Cornwell; his father, Leonard Carter; nephews, Khari, Kareem and Kaden; a niece, Shai; his brothers, Elliot, Leonard Dean Carter, Jr. and Emmanuel; sisters, Shai, Kendra and Lenaja; aunts, Shanel and Shannon; uncles, Marcus (Mary), Sidney, Keo, Develle, Howard, Clayton, Mike B., Mike P., Al (Big Boob), Derek L. Carter, Sr. and his grandmothers, Sharon Carter and Beverly Phillips.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Lee Andrew Carter, Sidney Cornwell and his great-grandparents, Luella Jones, Harry Reed, Joyce Carter and Reverend A. D. Carter.

Visitation will be Monday, November 22, 2021, from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m., at the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

Funeral services will follow at 3:00 p.m.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

