YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Dessie Parks, 81, of Youngstown transitioned to eternal peace on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mrs. Parks was born July 18, 1940 in Birmingham, Alabama.

She was of the Baptist faith.

Her husband, James Parks, passed away November 1999.

She leaves to cherish her memory two sisters, Nadine and Geraldine; a brother, Jasper Gray and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, David Gray.

Visitation will be Wednesday, January 19, 2022 from 4:30 – 5:00 p.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Interment will be at the Tod Homestead Cemetery.

