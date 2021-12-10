YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Desey B. Cathey 76 of Youngstown, transitioned to his heavenly home on Sunday December 5, 2021, at the Canfield Healthcare Center.

Mr. Cathey was born July 3, 1945, in Shelby County, Alabama, a son of Samuel and Oler Wilson Cathey, coming to this area in 1965.

He was a 1964 graduate of Prentice High School in Alabama.

He had worked at the U. S. Steel Corporation for 16 years until its closing. He then worked as a bus driver with W.R.T.A. Transit Authority for 17 years, retiring in 2010.

Desey was a faithful member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church until his illness. He served as a member of the Male Chorus and Trustee Ministry.

He enjoyed bowling, was a car enthusiast and an avid Cavaliers and Cleveland Browns fan.

He leaves to mourn his passing, but to rejoice in his eternal peace, his wife, the former Eva M. Herbert, whom he married July 16, 1966; two daughters, Dionne Cathey of Youngstown and Laurie Hawkins of Birmingham, Alabama; five grandchildren, including Michael Cathey of Columbus whom he helped rear; eight great grandchildren; three brothers, Benjamin (Barbara) Cathey of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Jruby Cathey of Montevallo, Alabama and James (Gwendolyn) Cathey of Birmingham, Alabama; two sisters, Jewel Peoples of Youngstown and Linda Brown of Cleveland and a host of nieces, nephews, family, church family and friends.

Greeting him at Heaven’s gate were his parents; two sisters, Elizabeth Cathey, Willie Ree McCary and three brothers, Lester, David and Ellis Cathey.

Visitation will be Tuesday, December 14, 2021, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 827 Wilson Avenue, Youngstown. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are required to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

