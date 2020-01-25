Derrick T. “Ricky” Davis, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home for Mr. Derrick Thomas Davis, 68, of Youngstown, who transitioned from his early home to his heavenly home on Monday, January 20, 2020 at his home with his family at his side.

Mr. Davis, affectionately known as “Ricky”, was born on October 19, 1951 in Youngstown, a son of John A. McMillan, Sr. and Eloise Davis.

He was a 1970 graduate of East High School.

He worked at Timpson’s Auto, General Fireproofing, the U.S. Postal Service and was a truck driver.

He served 20 years in the U.S. Marine Corpse.

He was a member of Zion Dominion Youngstown, formerly, Jerusalem Baptist Church.

He enjoyed fishing, cooking, spending time with his grandchildren, collecting guns and was a motorcyclist with the Brothers of the Hammer.

He leaves to mourn his passing, but to rejoice in his eternal peace, two daughters, Mrs. Cyrstal (Michael) Howell of Youngstown and Brandy Davis of Waldorf, Maryland; three sons, Jerry Merchant of Youngstown, Derrick Davis II of Virginia and Sean (Aneesha) Davis of New Jersey; two sisters, Yvonne (Darrel) Brake and Yvette McMillan; a brother, John (Millie) McMillian; 13 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; a devoted friend, Kymberly Brancho; two dear cousins, Pam Shivers and Debbie Shivers; close friends, Sofia Phillips, Daniel Smith, Leon Taylor, Raymond Hightower, Bernard and Tamicka Quarrels, Rick Keene and Ronald Robbins and a host of other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Shantell Davis and two grandchildren, Ja’Braya Howell and Effence Davis.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

