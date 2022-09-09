YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Deometric C. Brown, 60, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Mr. Brown was born March 6, 1962 in Campbell, a son of Edgar C. and Cillar G. Sheffield-Brown.

He was a Spelling Bee Champion in 1972 at Madison School and a 1980 graduate of East High School and attended TDDS Truck Driving School and New Castle School of Trades. While at East High School, Deometric was an outstanding lefthand football player for the Golden Bears.

He had been employed as an auto mechanic with Six Brothers Auto.

He was a member of Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church.

Deometric loved music and to loved play chess and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan.

Deometric was a U.S. Army veteran.

He leaves to forever cherish his beloved memories, his father, Edgar of Youngstown; three children, Deometric (Porscha) Brown, Jr. of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Jamar Martin, Sr. of Youngstown and Sodia (Walter) Montgomery of Youngstown; 13 grandchildren; siblings, Renay Brown, Michelle (Terrance) Brown, Mary (Eddie) Tucker and Gary Brown, all of Youngstown; a host of nieces and nephews including, J’Kaylien Brown who helped to care for him, other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Cillar; a sister, Gwendolyn Brown; a brother, Jeffery Brown, Sr.; grandson, Jamar Martin, Jr.; nephew, Derrick D. Brown, Sr.; great-niece, Derisha Brown and great-nephew, Jarell Brown, Sr.

Visitation will be Tuesday, August 30, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church.Funeral services will follow at 12:00 Noon. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Interment will be at the Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 11 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.