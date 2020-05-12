Dennis Roller, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis Roller, 76, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center Youngstown.

Mr. Roller was born December 21, 1943 in Youngstown, a son of Benjamin Franklin and Margaret Jones Roller.

He married Marie Mazza, April 18, 1981.

He was a Navy Veteran and had been employed at General Motors Lordstown as a supervisor for many years, retiring in 1997.

He was also the President of Youngstownhappenings.com, a Youngstown and surrounding areas Internet Webcasting Company, as well as President of YADA for two years.

He loved football, basketball and being with his family.

Besides his wife, Marie, whom he was happily married for 39 years, he leaves to mourn his children, Tracey (Tom) White of Columbus, Ohio Jonathan Mazza whom he reared, Richard Mazza of Girard, Dineen (Michael) Kempe of McDonald, Denise (Barbara) Bennett of Mineral Ridge and Dean (Joyce) Mazza of Girard; a brother, Franklin (Dyann) Roller of Arizona; sister-in-law, Marjorie of Youngstown and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Dennis E. Roller II; brothers, Harry, Morris, Gerald and Richard Roller and sisters, Wanda Roller, Audrey Roller-Ward and Doris Roller-Cowart.

Friends may call on Monday, May 11, 2020 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. A Zoom meeting has been set up to start on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 10:45 – 11:30 a.m. for the memorial services for the family by using Zoom ID: 716 4131 5989.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers make donations to Wounded War Veterans or to the West Side Cats, a shelter for cats.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 13, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.