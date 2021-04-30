Denise Arlene Faison, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Denise Arlene Faison, 67, of Hubbard, departed this life on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

​Denise was born on February 26, 1954 in Youngstown, a daughter of Robert, Jr. and Marguerite Savannah Gordon Faison.

She was a 1972 graduate of Hubbard High School where she participated in the band and choir. She attended Central State University majoring in Laboratory Science.

Denise was employed by Ball Corporation formerly U. S. Can Company, retiring in 2010 due to her health.

She loved music and making people laugh. She enjoyed watching her favorite shows, “The Young and the Restless”, “Bold and Beautiful” and Jerry Springer. Most of all she enjoyed quality time with her granddaughter, Camryn Brielle Fisher of Hubbard; a grandson, Marques Fredrick Fisher; nieces, Ashley Denise Tigner, Ahleya Savannah Tigner and Aubrey Constina Tigner, all of Hubbard; a nephew, Robert Sheridan Tigner of Hubbard; an uncle, John Faison of Youngstown; along with other nieces, nephews, Godchildren, other family and friends.

A special thank you to Ms. Sue Jackson, Mr. Ray McElroy, Jr. and Ms. Sylvia Stephens for her care during her illness.

​She was preceded in death by her parents, her grandparents, several aunts and uncles, including Max J. Faison who was raised as her brother.

​The family of Ms. Denise Faison would like to thank everyone for all of their love, support and prayers during this time, whether with a smile, phone call, hug or a visit, you definitely have made a difference.

​Visitation will be Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 238 Bright Avenue, Campbell from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m.; Rev. Ricky Tigner, officiating.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing. For the safely and health of everyone, please do not linger at the church after viewing.

​A Service of Love and Dignity was entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 2, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.