YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Denasia Renee Douglas, 19, of Youngstown, transitioned to her heavenly home on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Ms. Douglas, lovingly known as “Nay Nay”, was born November 18, 2003, a daughter of Dennis E. Douglas and Yolanda R. Winlock.

“Nay Nay” attended Urban Scholars High School.

She had been employed as a home health aide with Valquest.

She enjoyed music and loved being with her children, family and friends.

She leaves to mourn her passing and to cherish her precious memories, her father, Dennis E. Douglas and mother, Yolanda R. Winlock, both of Youngstown; two children, Ka’Liyah and Ky’Layah Hornbuckle; siblings, Rayshawn Royal, Brionna Winlock, Dennis Douglas, Jr., Emmony Williams, Daniel Douglas, Dominique Douglas and Danielle Douglas; grandparents, Rose Winlock an Robert Hornbuckle; stepgrandmother, Shana Myers; her significant other, Kyrie Hornbuckle; special aunt, Debra Winlock Spencer; special uncles, Fred and Mark Winlock and a host of nieces and nephews, including Taylor and Brielle, other family and friends.

Visitation will be Tuesday, August 29, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 noon at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Guest are asked to wear masks.

