BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Delores Mae Thomas 53, transitioned this earthly life on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 in Boardman, Ohio.

Delores, known for her “perfect ham” was born February 29, 1968 in Louisville, Kentucky, moving to Ohio at the age of three months old, a daughter of Cecil, Sr. and June White Thomas.

She attended Mineral Ridge High School, graduating in 1986. Delores attended and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Combined Sciences from Youngstown State University in 1995. In 2007 she received a MAED, in Education Administration and Supervision UOP, later attending Walden University, graduating in 2010.

Delores worked at Calvary Christian Academy in Youngstown, as a science teacher. She moved to New York in 2000 and to New Jersey in 2021. She used her acquired knowledge skillfully in New York City, DOE, Brightside Academy and Brooklyn Community Services.

She was a member of Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church, under the Pastorate of Bishop Norman L. Wagner.

She loved traveling, shopping, cooking, spending time with family and friends, creating educational ideas and programs for students. She gave back by tutoring others while attending school herself.

She leaves to cherish her beloved memories, her parents; two sisters, Lynette Thomas of Canfield and Leona Thomas of Boardman; one brother, Cecil Thomas, Jr. of Liberty Township; two nieces, Diamond and Jaylynn Williams and two nephews, Christopher Butler and Teddy Davis.

Delores was preceded in death by her grandparents, Leon and Ellie Mae Thomas and Elmer and Ethel White.

Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 Noon. Due to the pandemic, all guests are required to wear masks and observe social distancing.

The family has requested all monetary contributions be directed to the family to become a scholarship education fund in the memory of Delores.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 12 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.