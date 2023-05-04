YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Della Mae Burton, 89, of Youngstown, Ohio passed away early Sunday morning, April 30, 2023.

Della was born December 17, 1933 in Joaquin, Texas, the sixth child of Ward and Idella (Jenkins) Mathews.

Della attended Sharon High School in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

She married Richard Paul Burton on April 25, 1959.

Della was a licensed practical nurse dedicated to her patients and fellow nurses, working many holidays once her daughters were older to allow others to spend time with their young children. She worked for St. Elizabeth Hospital for 36 years, retiring in 1993.

Della was a member of St. Andrews AME church for many years, where she served as a Sunday school teacher.

She had a love of the outdoors and was always ready for a hunting and fishing trip. She was highly skilled and enjoyed archery, hunting, fishing, sewing, knitting and gardening.

Della was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, William Lee Mathews, Mae Ola Holmes, Nola Mae Mathews, M.T. Mathews, Ward Mathews, Jr., James Mathews and Mary Lee Mathews.

Della is beloved by her family and friends for her kind, gentle spirit, helpful nature and strong work ethic.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Richard Burton; daughters, Pamela (Sterling) Parks of Odenton, Maryland and Deborah (Darrell) Webster of Youngstown, Ohio; sister, Vera Mae Diaz of Atlanta, Georgia; grandchildren, Sterling (Christina) Parks II of Leonardtown, Maryland, Darrell Webster, Jr. of Girard, Ohio and Ashlynn Parks of Greensboro, North Carolina; great-granddaughter, Laila Parks of Greensboro, North Carolina and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Visitation will be Monday, May 8, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. A celebration of Life will follow at 11:00 a.m. Guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

