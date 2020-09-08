Della L. Stanford, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Della L. Stanford, 78, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal life on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Stanford, lovingly known as “Nick” was born August 11, 1942 in Windsor, North Carolina, a daughter of Clinton and Louise Bond Stewart.

A devoted homemaker, Della worked for a short time at “The Oven” in Youngstown.

She attended Nevels Temple C.O.G.I.C. and Alpha & Omega First Baptist Church. She was a former member of the Order of Easter Star and “The Busy Bees”, a private club of several women.

She enjoyed cooking, interior decorating, shopping, and being with family and friends, in other words, Della was a “Social Butterfly”,

She leaves to remember her life and legacy six children, Carolyn (Morris) Taylor, Porter Stanford, Jr., Demetrius, Mark and Gary Stanford all of Youngstown and Belinda (William) Johnson of Virginia Beach, Viginia; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Irene Barlow; two brothers, James (Brenda) Stewart and Milton (Renee) Stewart all of Youngstown.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Porter, Sr., who she married in 1959 and who passed away August 6, 2000; two sisters, Mattie Smith, Mae L. Grandy and a brother, Charlie Stewart.

Viewing will be from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the Nevels Temple Church of God In Christ. Private services will follow for the family. Due to the pandemic, guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 9 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

