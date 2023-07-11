YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Delano J. Conklin, 36, of Columbus, Ohio, passed from this life on Saturday, June 24, 2023, after an extended illness.

Delano was born in Youngstown, Ohio on August 4, 1986.

He grew up in the Columbus area and graduated from Olentangy High School in Delaware County. He was a star athlete in high school, lettering in football, basketball and track. He was a co-captain on the football team and twice was named to the all-conference football team for the Ohio Capital Conference. He was also a talented soccer player in his youth.

A lifelong sports fan, Delano was a devoted reader and student of yoga and he very much enjoyed music and joking with friends and family. He had special interests in raja yoga, kundalini yoga, healing chakras, deep breathing, meditation and Buddhism.

He held various laborer jobs throughout his life.

Delano leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving parents, Danette Y. and Carroll C. Conklin of Beachwood, Ohio and his sister, Jac’lene June Conklin. He is also survived by aunts, uncles and many cousins.

Delano was preceded in death by his grandparents, Harlean and Roy Preston of Youngstown, and Betty and Carroll Conklin, Jr. of Marion, Ohio and other family members.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Memorial service will begin at 1:00 p.m.

