DeAngelo Theodore Christian, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church for Mr. DeAngelo Theodore Christian, 29, of Youngstown, who transitioned to eternal rest on Monday, August 19, 2019 with his loving family at his side.

Mr. Christian, affectionately known as “Teddy P”, was born January 23, 1990 in Youngstown, a son of Larry Alexander and LaCressa Christian.

He attended East High School and had worked for a short time at Dynasol.

He attended New Hope Baptist Church and enjoyed video games, art, music and spending time with his family and friends.

He leaves to cherish his beloved memory, his father; a daughter, Dealiyah A. Christian and her mother, Alissa Salters both of Akron; three sisters, Cresshay Christian, Evelyn Alexander and Shavonne Alexander all of Youngstown; four brothers, Elton Shone (Tasheen) Christian, Dorian W. Christian, Duniek A. Christian all of Youngstown, and Larry Alexander of Ohio; six nieces, eight nephews and a host of other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother; two brothers, Adam Christian and Damon Banks; a nephew, Dorian Christian, Jr. and grandparents, Adam Christian, Thelma Christian and Evelyn and James Collins.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home

