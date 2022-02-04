YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Davon Robinson Bray, 21, of Oakland, California, formerly of Youngstown, transitioned to his Heavenly home on December 31, 2021.

Davon was born February 20, 2000 in Youngstown, a son of Chuntivia Bray and David Robinson.

He was a 2018 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School and attended the Pittsburgh Art Institute.

He had been employed at the CVS Pharmacy in Oakland, California as a supervisor. He loved cars, especially Chevrolet. He enjoyed sports and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He also enjoyed drawing and his passionate love was for his family and girlfriend.

He leaves to forever cherish his beloved memories, his mother, Chuntivia Bray of Youngstown and father, David Robinson of Youngstown; his significant other, Yolanda Williams of Oakland, California; his siblings, Cayson Bray, Nylan Bray, Savean Bray, Saveionna Bray, Samiyah Bray, Jaidyn Bray, Nihla Bray, David Robinson Jr. and Deja Robinson all of Youngstown, Shaneka Heard of Houston, Texas and Markese Voeltz of Mason City, Iowa; grandmother, Linda Bray of Columbus; great grandmother, Shirley Bray of Youngstown; his aunts, Chaya Bray, Donnez Bray both of Youngstown, Donna Bray, Sabrina Bray, Brionna Justice, Brishon Justice and Joyce Jones all of Columbus; uncles, Brian Ford of Columbus, Delaney Robinson of Houston, Texas and Torrence Locke of Destin, Florida and a host of cousins and friends.

Greeting him at Heaven’s Gate were his grandmother, Elizabeth Robinson; great great grandmother, Willie B. Davis; uncle, Rickie Robinson; a nephew, Dai’quan Robinson; cousins, Kiwantae Warren and William Robinson.

Visitation will be Saturday, February 5, 2022 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Davon, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 6, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.