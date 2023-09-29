YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. David Raymond Randolph, 71, entered eternal life on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at Faith Hospice in Grand Rapids, MI.

David was born, October 19, 1951, in Youngstown, Ohio, to Benjamin and Charsie (Adams) Randolph, Sr.

He received a Bachelor’s Degree in Business from Youngstown State University and worked for Higbee’s Department Store while in college.

He was a member of Ebenezer Church of God in Christ, Youngstown, Ohio, where he gave his life to Christ. He lived in Sandusky, Ohio, then moved to Dallas, Texas where he worked for Texas Instruments. He later moved to Houston, Texas, working as branch manager for Empire of America Bank. He was on the church board of Evangelist Temple Church of God in Christ and served as Sunday School Superintendent. His then moved to Arlington, Texas, working for Tarrant Bank, later retiring, and moving to Grand Rapids, MI. David loved golfing and deep-sea fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin F. & Charsie (Adams) Randolph, Sr., and brother, Benjamin F. Randolph Jr.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his sister, Charsie (James) Randolph Sawyer of Grand Rapids, MI, brother, Richard (Carmen) Randolph of Louisville, Kentucky, sister, LaTonya Washington of Los Angeles, California, and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.

Services will be held Saturday, September 30, 2023 with 9:00 a.m. viewing and official services beginning 10:00 a.m. at Bibleland Church of God in Christ, 3767 Jacobs Road, Hubbard, OH 44425.

Arrangements entrusted to the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of David Raymond Randolph, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 1, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.