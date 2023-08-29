YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. David Moses Hall, 73, of Warren, transitioned to his Heavenly home on Monday, August 21, 2023 at his residence.

Mr. Hall was born November 21, 1949 in Warren, a son of Charles H. Hall, Sr. and Louvenia Dean.

He was a 1967 graduate of The Rayen School and was a chef by trade.

He leaves to mourn his passing but to celebrate his life and legacy, two daughters, Bonnie Williams of Atlanta, Georgia and Laswasa Pickett of Youngstown; a son, Anthony Walker of Youngstown; grandchildren, Ti’Tyana, Moeisha, Toneisha, Qu’an, Javeah, Emani and Davis; siblings, Alice Beck, Charles Hall, Linda Bell, Charles Mitchell, Tony Cochrane, Keith Hall, Annette Mitchell and Sonya Cheverez; a host of nieces, including Nechelle McQueen, nephews, including Dee Hall, other family and friends, including special friends, William DeJesus and Regina Tarver.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, David Haskins; siblings, Theresa Bankston, Sheliah Hall, Pearl Thornton, Freeman Bankston, Charlene Williams, Monique Hall and Sondra DeJesus and stepmother, Deloris Hall.

Visitation will be Wednesday, August 30, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 Noon. Guests are asked to wear masks.

