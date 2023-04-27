YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. David Lee Fort, 61 of Youngstown, departed this life on Friday, April 14, 2023.

Mr. Fort was born November 7, 1961 in Youngstown, a son of Roger L., Jr. and Arletha M. Gindratt Fort.

He had worked as a construction worker with R.L.F. Construction.

He enjoyed fishing, mechanics and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan.

He leaves to forever cherish his memory, his mother of Youngstown; a daughter, Chanel Fort; two grandchildren; ten siblings, Gwendolyn John, Roger L. Fort III, Rodney L. Fort, Anthony Pruden, Geneva M. Fort, Tami Strickland, Shirlene Hill, Lillian Davila, Arletha Moton, Ronnell Fort, Sr., Derrick and Dante Catley; cousins, Christopher Johnson and Nick Kazmark who were like brothers to him and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Youngstown Event Center, 12 E. Dewey Avenue, Youngstown.

Ministry of comfort, love and dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 28 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.