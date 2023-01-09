YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – “No greater gift to receive than to be at rest in the presence of our Lord and Savior”

On Sunday, December 25, 2022, our Heavenly Father dispatched His angels to come and usher His child, David Harris, Sr., to a heavenly rest.

David was born March 6, 1938 in Ashburn, Georgia, a son of Bishop Joshua and Doris Crane Harris. He was one of ten children.

The family moved to Ohio in 1944 and he attended several schools in Niles, Austintown and Girard. He was a 1957 graduate of Girard High School.

After graduation, he worked several jobs before deciding to join the U.S. Air Force on December 2, 1960 and serving until December 1, 1964. He was proud of his military travels and accomplishments.

After he was discharges, he was hired by LTV Republic Steel where he worked for several years. He later became a park patrolman and in 1973 was hired at General Motors Lordstown as a security guard, retiring in 1992. In 1994, David was ready to return to the “work world” and began driving school buses for Youngstown City Schools and on weekends (Friday and Saturday) for Anderson Bus and Tours, retiring once again in 2010.

He was a charter member of Fellowship Tabernacle Christian Center, where he served as Deacon and was a dedicated Sunday School teacher for over 40 years, always striving to make the Word of God plain to the listener.

To know David was to love him. He never met a stranger. He had a strong handshake and squeeze, (known as a “David Harris” handshake) or a loving slap on the shoulder with a robust laugh. On one occasion, David stopped for a coffee at a truck stop and met a truck driver, Kyle Hendrix. They began to share the Word and David invited him to service that next day. Dave had a boldness in speaking about our Lord. To this day, they remained very close brothers, we call him “Bro the Dancing Trucker”.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 27 years, France O. Harris; three children, Sonya, David and Faith; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; his extended family: five children, Letra, Becky, Robert (Faiza), Ernest (Linda) and Yolanda (Tommie); 17 grandchildren, including Theo Holcomb (Michelle), whom he helped to rear and guide into manhood; 21 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and a host of family and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Moses (Judy), Daniel (Carmeila), Johnathan (Acquilla), Joshua (Sharon), James (Maxine), Jeremiah (Ruth), Doris (Jay W.), Clara and Elizabeth.

Visitation will be Saturday, January 7, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Fellowship Tabernacle Christian Center, 2139 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44507. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Guest are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Ministry of comfort, love and dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of David Harris, Sr., please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 10 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.