YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Darlean Haskins Laster, 68, of Youngstown, transitioned from this life on Friday, April 1, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mrs. Laster was born June 24, 1953 in Youngstown, a daughter of Samuel, Sr. and Garnell “Dolly” Carter Haskins.

She was a graduate of North High School and received her associate degree from ITT.

She was a member of Price Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church where she served as former church secretary, a Bible study student and a member of the culinary ministry. She traveled to many of the church conventions; was a member of the National Council of Negro Women and several book clubs.

Darlean enjoyed reading, studying African culture, research, shopping, antiques, bus trips and collecting coins and dolls.

She leaves to mourn her passing but to rejoice in her eternal peace, four children, Cornelius (LeAnn) Laster of Youngstown, Johnnie Laster, Jr. of Brooklyn, New York, W. Jerome (Levonia) Laster of Manhattan, New York and Nicole Laster of Houston, Texas; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; her brother, Samuel Haskins, Jr. of Centerville, Ohio; two sisters, Corlis (Thomas) Green and Elaine Bevly, both of Youngstown; a dear friend and mother of Johnnie, Jerome and Nicole, Rosa Laster and a host of family and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie James Laster, Sr., whom she married April 27, 1997 and who passed away April 28, 1999 and two brothers, Otis Dancy and Mark Haskins.

Visitation will be Saturday, April 16, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., with funeral services following at 11:00 a.m., at the Price Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church, 920 Dryden Avenue, Youngstown. Due to the pandemic, all guest are required to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Darlean, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 10 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.