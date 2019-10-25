Danielle Nicole Cornwell, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTribute) – Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Martin Luther King Lutheran Church, 420 Clearmont Drive, Youngstown, for Ms. Danielle Nicole Cornwell, 30, of Youngstown, who transitioned to eternal rest on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Cleveland Clinic.

Ms. Cornwell was born April 19, 1989 in Youngstown, a daughter of Sandra Cornwell and Norman Bowman.

She was a 2007 graduate of Wilson High School and received her degree in Culinary Arts from Choffin Career Center.

A homemaker/chef, Danielle was a member of Gospel Temple Baptist Church.

She enjoyed cooking, photography and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Danielle was a faithful basketball and football Mom, who loved being with and supporting her son, Corey and loved being with her family.

She leaves to cherish her beloved memory, her mother, Sandra Thomas of Youngstown; her father of Norfolk, Virginia; stepfather, Eddie Thomas, Jr. of Youngstown; her beloved son, Corey Thomas of Youngstown; 15 siblings; her best friend, Ta’Knia Williams; grandparents, Norman Bowman, Sr. of Norfolk, Virginia and Barbara Mines of Youngstown; a host of loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

She was greeted at Heaven’s Gate by her grandparents, Alvin and Gladys Cornwell and Helena Bowman.

Friends may call Friday, October 25 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.