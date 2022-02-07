YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr Daniel S. Williams, 75, of Youngstown, Ohio entered eternal peace on Friday, January 28, 2022 surrounded by his family.

Mr Williams was born March 26, 1946 the son of Robert and Ruth Phillips Williams.

He was a 1965 graduate of South High School where he ran track.

After graduation he went to serve his country with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

After returning home he attended Youngstown State University and was employed at Northside Hospital as a certified patient transport attendant for 30 years, retiring in 1998.

“Tuck” as he was known in his social circle was an original member of the “Soul Gents”, owner of the Southern Tavern, played baseball with the Northside Old Timers, Hilltop and Linton Baseball teams. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and cooking. He was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan.

He leaves to mourn his passing but rejoice in his peace seven children: four daughters, Celestine Tate and Crystal Tate, of Columbus and Danielle Williams and Ronda (Baron) Reynolds, both of Youngstown and three sons, Daniel and Foy Levy, both of Youngstown and Damon Williams of Campbell; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; a sister, Laura Gore of Youngstown; two brothers, Roosevelt and Phillip Williams, both of Copley, Ohio, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family and good friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by six brothers, Thomas Williams, Leroy, Richard, Robert, Samuel and Fredrick Jackson and six sisters, Audrey Traylor, Ruth Dothard, Bertha Jones, Viola Darden, Joyce, Anna and Brenda Williams.

A memorial services will be held on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Rising Star Baptist Church. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Arrangements handled by L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home Inc.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 8 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.