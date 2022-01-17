YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Dana Thurston, 57, transcended to her Heavenly Mansion Wednesday, January 5, 2022 from Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Medical Center Youngstown.

Dana was born June 27, 1964 in Youngstown a daughter of Daniel and Carmela Kirkland Harris.

She graduated in 1982 from South High School and after graduating she attended real estate classes.

She was a member of Bethel Church of God in Christ, where she served in the Missionary and Praise and Worship Ministries. She loved listening to worship music and healing scriptures.

She leaves to mourn and cherish her memories, her sister, Adrian Allen and nephew, Walter Keith Allen and her church family.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Friends may call 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Bethel Church of God in Christ, 3147 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511, with services starting at 11:00 a.m. Guests are asked to wear masks and to practice social distancing.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 18 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.