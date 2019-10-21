Damond L. Luten Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home for Mr. Damond L. Luten Sr. who departed this life October 15, 2019 in Ohio State University Hospital in Columbus.

He was born January 29, 1978 in Youngstown, a son of Gerald Gray and Sonya Luten.

Damond was a graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School and attended the Pennsylvania Institute of Culinary Arts where he received an Associate Degree. With his Associate Degree he was able to hone his natural talents and realized some of his dreams. He was an executive chef, he had food displayed in a food magazine and even opened his own business.

He was a member of Worship and Praise Fellowship Church of God in Columbus where he served on the Financial and Kitchen Committees.

He loved cooking, video games, fishing, music and being with his family.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife Sherri Luten of Columbus, his mother Sonya Luten Brown of Youngstown; four children Taliyah Luten, Mackenzie Cooper, Damond Jr. and Jalen Luten; a brother Jack Brown III; two sisters: Twanesha Brown and Tamakia Bellard; grandmother Loretta Presswood; step-father Timothy Herman and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, grandparents Odell and Etheline Gray; Step-father Jack Brown Jr.; great-grandmother Gladys Burton and Great- great-grandmother Willa B. Dukes.

Friends may call one hour prior to the services 10:00 – 11:00 am at the funeral home.

Arrangements are being handled by the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 22 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.