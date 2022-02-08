WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Damon Lamont Bryant, 50, was born July 22, 1971 and transitioned this earthly life Thursday, January 27, 2022.

He was born in Albany, New York to Donald Bryant, Sr. and Victoria Taylor.

Damon moved to Warren, Ohio in 1985 and was a 1989 graduate of Howland High School. He then went on to receive his Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Youngstown State University.

Damon was employed as a corrections officer for over 22 years between the Ohio State Penitentiary of Youngstown, Ohio and the Correction Medical Center of Columbus, Ohio.

Damon was known for his kind and generous heart, always lending a helping hand to someone in need. He absolutely loved spending time with his family and friends. His family and especially his daughter, Shyenne, was his pride and joy. He loved being her father and watching her grow into a beautiful young woman. His personality and sense of humor was unique and brought a special element to his family that can never be replaced. Always the one to make jokes and keep everyone on their toes with what he might say next, Damon loved going to sporting events, watching his nieces and nephew play school sports, going to restaurants and watching movies. He enjoyed life, being silly and goofing around with others. There was never a time when you could catch him without a smirk on his face knowing he was up to something.

Damon was a beloved son, father, brother and uncle that will be truly missed but never ever forgotten.

He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Bryant, Sr. of Albany, New York and leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Victoria Taylor; stepfather, Frederick Taylor; daughter, Shyenne Bryant; siblings, Deana Bryant, Donald (Becky) Bryant, Jr., Derrick Bryant, Desirae (Dewayne)Thompson and Cathy Bethune; stepmother, Michelle Bryant, as well as a host of stepsiblings, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Friday, February 11, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Due to the pandemic, all guests are required to wear masks and observe social distancing

