Daisy Lue Carswell, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Daisy Lue Carswell, 96, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Park Vista Retirement Center.

Mrs. Carswelll was born April 2, 1924 in Abbeville, South Carolina, a daughter of Hiram and Ada Gray Davis.

She graduated and attended Youngstown State University.

A devoted homemaker, she was a member of the Greater Friendship Baptist Church, Mission Ministry, Ministers Wives, Eastern Ohio Baptist Association Women’s Ministry and taught Sunday School. She enjoyed being with people and her family. Daisy was a devoted Christian and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She leaves to mourn her passing, but to rejoice in her eternal peace, her stepson, James R. Carswell of Atlanta, Georgia; her nieces and caregivers. Jeanette Hinton and Janice Strozier both of Tucson, Arizona, and nephew, Raymond Winphrie of Youngstown; other nieces, Sylvia Harris, Minnie Franklin, Linda Robinson, Maelow Grier, and Mellena Grier; nephews, Willie Grier, Henry Grier and Calvin Grier; numerous grandchildren, including Elliott Carswell and Victoria Carswell and great grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rev. William B. Carswell, who she married in 1950 and who passed away in 1987.

Visitation will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

Due to the pandemic, all guest are asked to wear mask and obtain social distancing.

