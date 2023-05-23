YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Daisy L. Turner, 97, of Youngstown transitioned to her heavenly home on Monday, May 15, 2023 at the Hospice House surrounded by her loving daughter and other family members.

Mrs. Turner was born August 27, 1925 in Youngstown, a daughter of Irving and Belle McCollum Gilmore.

She was a 1944 graduate of East High School.

Daisy has worked at General Electric for over 25 years, retiring in the late 1980s.

She was a member and church mother at Peoples Chapel and a former member of Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church.

Daisy enjoyed gardening, the Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Guardians (formerly known as the Cleveland Indians) and the Los Angeles Lakers.

She leaves to mourn her passing but to celebrate her life and legacy, her beloved and dedicated daughter, Anita Davis of Youngstown; her daughter-in-heart, Rose Davis of Florida; daughter-in-law, Juanita Davis of Las Vegas, Nevada; several grandchildren, including Tracey Tate and Brian “Goose” Davis, whom she raised; numerous great-grandchildren including Rosalind “Stormy” Davis whom she also raised and a host of great-great-grandchildren, other family and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by three sons, Henry “Butch” Davis, Freddie Davis and Daniel Davis, Sr. and her siblings, Edward and Lillie Mae Gilmore.

Visitation will be Friday, May 26, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the Peoples Chapel Church of God, 2145 Hillman Street, Youngstown, OH 44507. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 Noon. Guests are asked to wear masks.

Ministry of comfort, love and dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

