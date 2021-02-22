Daisy Dean Robinson, Youngstown Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Daisy Dean Robinson, 83, of Youngstown, entered eternal rest and peace on Sunday, February 14, 2021.

Mrs. Robinson was born July 28, 1937 in Gholson, Mississippi, a daughter of Beal and Lillia McBeale Hunt.

She was a graduate of the Gholson School System.

She was a former member of the PTA while her sons attended Warren Richey Elementary School.

Daisy had worked with Daylight Cleaning Service for YSU, retiring after over 15 years of service.

Daisy professed and accepted Christ at an early age. She was a former member of Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church and in 1959 she became a member of the Antioch Baptist Church. She served on its Lydia Mission, culinary ministry, a Sunday School Teacher and other capacities in the church.

She enjoyed cooking, gardening and doing ministry in and for the church.

She leaves to cherish her life and legacy, two sons, Matthias (Terry) Robinson of Youngstown and Minister Marvin Robinson of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; a granddaughter, Traneisha Robinson of Youngstown whom she loved dearly; four sisters, Elzina Lampley and Mary Anderson, both of Youngstown, Dorothy Johnson of Louisville, Mississippi and Janice Hunt-Hood of Chicago, Illinois; a brother, Roger Hunt of Macon, Mississippi and a host of family and friends.

Daisy was preceded in death by parents; her husband, Jesse, whom she married June 14, 1959 and who passed away July 16, 1996; four sisters, Annie Rean McGinnis, Marie Davis, Essie Smith and Rebecca Norton; two brothers, Ernest James Hunt and William Van Hunt and three stepchildren, Henry Robinson, Pankie Brown and Jeffrey Hill.

Visitation will be Tuesday, February 23, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Antioch Baptist Church. Private services will be held for family only following the visitation hour. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the church after viewing.

A Service of Love and Dignity provided by the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

