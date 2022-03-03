YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Daisy Bell Abron, 90, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on Monday, February 21, 2022.

Ms. Abron was born July 31, 1931 in Marion, Alabama, a daughter of Andrew Sr. and Sarah Agher Williams.

She was a graduate of Carver High School and received her certification for CRCST (Certified Registered Central Science Technician from Mid-Ohio Chapter International Association of Hospital C.S. M.

She had been employed as CRCST technician at Forum Health Northside Hospital, retiring after over. 25 years of service.

She was a member of The Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church where she was Church Mother, served in the choir and mission ministries. She was a member of the N.A.A.C.P.

She enjoyed gardening, fishing, singing, cooking, shopping, traveling and reading her Bible.

She leaves to cherish her life and legacy three children, Gloria J. Cowan of Campbell, Michelle R. (Jessie Jr.) Bush of Las Vegas, Nevada and Willie J. Cowan Jr. of Youngstown; 15 grandchildren; 12 great- grandchildren; a brother, Andrew (Shirley) Williams, Jr. of Columbus and a host of family and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Mildred D. Cross and Phyllis L. Cowan.

Visitation will be Saturday, March 12, 2022 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 10:00 a.m. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

