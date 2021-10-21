Cynthia Louise Ball, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Cynthia Louise Ball, 59, of Warren, transitioned to eternal peace on Sunday, October 17, 2021.

Ms. Ball was born January 28, 1962 in Warren, a daughter of Frank and Cora L. Ball.

She was a 1980 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School and attended Trumbull Career Technical Center where she studied to be an STNA and Trumbull Business College for Medical Billing and Coding.

She was employed as a STNA/Home Health Aide with Leeda N. E. Inc.

She was a member of the former Destiny International Church and an “unofficial” member of the “March Club”.

Cynthia enjoyed baking, sewing, hair styling, shopping, uplifting and encouraging young women, plants and traveling. She was an avid sports fan of all kind of sports, always willing to learn how the game was played.

She leaves to forever cherish her beautiful memories, two children, Shaylyn Ball of Ashboro, North Carolina and Denzel Beaver of Warren; two grandchildren, Dezmond and Ashyaa Beaver; a sister, Lydia Lampley of Warren; two brothers, Willard Ball of Howland and Calvin (LaTanya Beaver) Ball of Texas and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Walter Ball.

Visitation will be Monday, October 25, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the King of Kings Fellowship C.O.G.I.C., 634 Hoyt St., Warren. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing,

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

