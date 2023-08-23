YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Cynthia LaRee Bennett, 72, of Youngstown, transitioned from this earthly labor on Friday, August 11, 2023.

Ms. Bennett was born July 18, 1951 in Youngstown, a daughter of James A. and Robertha L. Blunt.

Cynthia was a 1969 graduate of North High School and received her BA degree in Education from Youngstown State University.

She had been employed with Center for Behavioral Health.

A member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Cynthia had a passion for sewing, fashions, shopping and social games.

She leaves to mourn her passion but to celebrate her life and legacy six siblings, Carrie Walker, James R. Bennett, Julius (Germaine) Bennett, Connie Young and Uleda Joyce Bennett, all of Youngstown and Paula (Earle) Nelson of Colorado Springs, Colorado and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her siblings, Reginald Bennett, Andromeda Clay and Fredrick Bennett.

Visitation will be Wednesday, August 23, 2023 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Guests are asked to wear masks.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Cynthia LaRee Bennett, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 24 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.