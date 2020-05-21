Cynthia Denise Gilchrist, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Cynthia Denise Gilchrist, 67, of Youngstown was carried to her heavenly home on the wings of angels on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 from the Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Ms. Gilchrist was born September 27, 1952 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the daughter of James K. and Lydia M. Gilchrist.

She was active with the Workshops at Javits Court. A member of Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church, Cindy, was a true worshipper and identified herself as such.

She loved to sing and sang in the choir while in Philadelphia. She was musically inclined and loved to play percussion instruments especially the tambourine. She was loved by everyone she met and had a strong love for children,Cindy never met a stranger.

A tremendous sister and aunt, Cynthia loved and enjoyed being with her nieces and nephews.

She leaves to forever cherish her loving memory, but to rejoice in her eternal peace, her father, James; three brothers, Deacon Kenneth (Glenda) Gilchrist, Elder Craig (Quen) Gilchrist and Carl Gilchrist all of Youngstown; a sister, Minister Kimberly A. (Deacon David) Lara of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and a host of family and friends who will miss her dearly.

Greeting her at Heaven’s Gate was her mother, Lydia.

There will be viewing for Cindy on Friday, May 22, 2020 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m.

Private funeral services will be held for the family at 11:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Due to the pandemic, everyone is asked to please wear your mask.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 22, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.